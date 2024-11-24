Ola Electric owner gets ₹90,000 bill for newly-bought EV’s repair, here’s what he does next | Watch video

An Ola Electric scooter owner destroyed his vehicle outside a showroom after receiving a Rs90,000 servicing bill within a month of purchase. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, sparking criticism of the company's customer service.

Livemint
Published24 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
A viral video of an Ola customer thrashing his e-scooter has gone viral on the internet.
A viral video of an Ola customer thrashing his e-scooter has gone viral on the internet.(REUTERS)

An Ola Electric scooter owner thrashed his vehicle in front of the company's showroom after allegedly being issued a bill of 90,000 forservicing within a month of purchasing the EV. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Several users reacted to the video, and many tagged comedian Kunal Kamra while making the post. Mint couldn't independently verify the location and claims made in the video.

In the video, a man smashes his blue-Ola Electric scooter with a hammer. The person recording the video claimed that owner was destroying his vehicle after he was asked to pay 90,000 for the servicing of his one-month-old scooter.

In the second video shared on X, another individual join in, and within seconds he also starts smashing the scooter. The video has been shared widely on the internet and has raised discussions around Ola Electric's after-sale service to its customers.

Company's response to the matter

The company hasn't received any official statement on the incident, its response to a query related to the incident is awaited.

Social media reaction 

A social media user criticised the company for its service and wrote, “Sadly it's a reality... They are the worst kinds of people and company.. not giving proper service and when they do, they give high bill for the repairs, instead of paying that bill one can buy petrol scooter or bike [sic]”

Another user called it fake news and wrote, “I don't believe the narrative. Show documents having 90,000 bill than this roadside drama! Another attempt to tarnish reputation of Ola by Deepstate agent, jobless pensioner Kamra [sic].”

“Ola is the best example of how India is performing under these corrupt politicians and plutocrats! [sic]”

“it seems Ola has become Nuisance to many of their customer [sic]”

“Ola founders unprofessional practices already well established in Ola taxi services & now extended to Scooters they make. Govt should bring regulatory mechanism to safeguard public at large [sic]”

The recent video has gone viral days after comedian Kunal Kamra openly criticised Ola Electric and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over alleged poor after-sales service.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOla Electric owner gets ₹90,000 bill for newly-bought EV’s repair, here’s what he does next | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.