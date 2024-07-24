Ola food delivery partner caught eating customer’s food, says ’karte raho jo karna hai’: Viral video

An Instagram user complained that the food delivery partner first demanded extra 10 to deliver the order and then kept him waiting for almost 45 minutes. Later, he caught the delivery person eating the food he had ordered.

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 05:59 PM IST
The delivery person, said to be the food delivery guy associated with Ola foods, seems unapologetic as he spoke with the customer.
The delivery person, said to be the food delivery guy associated with Ola foods, seems unapologetic as he spoke with the customer. (Instagram/X)

A customer alleged that a food delivery person first demanded extra money from him to deliver the package, but later found the delivery person eating the fried he had ordered. In a purported video shared by the customer on Instagram, the food delivery person could be seen sitting on a bike and enjoying the food that the customer had ordered.

Also Read | ’Can I use your washroom?’: Delivery boy ’sexually harasses’ Bengaluru techie

"Ye mere fries hai jo tum khaa rhe ho, (These are my fries which you are eating)" the customer tells the food delivery person. In response, the man on the bike says, "haan to karte raho jo karna hai tumhe. (Do whatever you want to do)."

The customer asked the person why he didn't deliver the order, and shouts "We mere order hai! (These are my orders)". The delivery person said, "to mai kya karun (then what shall I do?)".

Also Read | Ola Foods holds QSR plans, to focus on meal kits and private brands

The person, said to be the food delivery guy associated with Ola foods, seems unapologetic as he spoke with the customer. "This is how your food delivery partner are doing their job," the customer posted on Instagram.

He complained that the food delivery partner first demanded extra 10 to deliver the order and then kept him waiting for almost 45 minutes. He later caught him eating the food he had ordered.

"This is how your food delivery partner are doing their job, first he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min and when I found him this is what he said👏," the customer said.

In a post on X, the customer lodged a complained with Ola Support and said, "Your app is still saying food is on the way after more than 24hrs."

On July 20, another customer posted on X, asking @ola_supports "are you running any scam behind Old Food." He alleged, "....it’s been more than 1 hr still the food not delivered and the delivery boy pick up the order more than 45 mins but still he didn’t moved for their @ONDC_Official."

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 05:59 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsOla food delivery partner caught eating customer’s food, says ’karte raho jo karna hai’: Viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue