Ola food delivery partner caught eating customer’s food, says ’karte raho jo karna hai’: Viral video

A customer alleged that a food delivery person first demanded extra money from him to deliver the package, but later found the delivery person eating the fried he had ordered. In a purported video shared by the customer on Instagram, the food delivery person could be seen sitting on a bike and enjoying the food that the customer had ordered.

"Ye mere fries hai jo tum khaa rhe ho, (These are my fries which you are eating)" the customer tells the food delivery person. In response, the man on the bike says, "haan to karte raho jo karna hai tumhe. (Do whatever you want to do)."

The customer asked the person why he didn't deliver the order, and shouts "We mere order hai! (These are my orders)". The delivery person said, "to mai kya karun (then what shall I do?)".

Also Read | Ola Foods holds QSR plans, to focus on meal kits and private brands

The person, said to be the food delivery guy associated with Ola foods, seems unapologetic as he spoke with the customer. "This is how your food delivery partner are doing their job," the customer posted on Instagram.

He complained that the food delivery partner first demanded extra ₹10 to deliver the order and then kept him waiting for almost 45 minutes. He later caught him eating the food he had ordered.

"This is how your food delivery partner are doing their job, first he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min and when I found him this is what he said👏," the customer said.

In a post on X, the customer lodged a complained with Ola Support and said, "Your app is still saying food is on the way after more than 24hrs."