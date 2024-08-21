Ola ride turns nightmare: Cab driver demands more money, threatens Gurugram woman; ’I’ll hit you so hard…’

A Gurugram woman faced threats and harassment from an Ola driver who demanded payment via QR code before completing the ride, took a video without consent, and threatened her safety when she tried to book another cab.

Published21 Aug 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Ola ride turns nightmare: Cab driver demands more money, threatens Gurugram woman; 'I'll hit you so hard…'
Ola ride turns nightmare: Cab driver demands more money, threatens Gurugram woman; ’I’ll hit you so hard…’ | Representational image( Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

A Gurugram was threatened and abused by her Ola driver last week after refusing to pay an arbitrary fare. The incident took place early on Friday morning as the Gurugram resident made her way to the airport. Puja S (as identified by her LinkedIn profile) eventually booked a fresh cab as the driver stood by and hurled threats and abuse.

“Just 10 minutes into the ride, the driver requested to stop to fill his water bottles. I agreed, but soon after, he claimed that the vehicle wouldn’t start unless I made a payment via a QR code he presented. I asked him to end the ride first so I could confirm the amount, but instead, he insisted that I pay first, threatening not to let me leave until I did so,” she wrote in a lengthy LinkedIn post.

 

The driver became “increasingly aggressive” and made threats as Puja tried to book herself a fresh cab. She recalled feeling intimidated and unsafe as the man warned that he would “come back at night and show you what happens”. He continued to yell and even took a video of the passenger without consent (and refused to delete it) as she waited for the new ride.

“During this 10-15 minutes of harassment, he even raised his hand as if to slap me, saying, ‘I’ll hit you so hard’. I was shaken, but I told him that if he dared to touch me, there would be consequences. His response was to laugh and continue with his verbal abuse,” she added.

 

First Published:21 Aug 2024, 05:57 PM IST
