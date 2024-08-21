Ola ride turns nightmare: Cab driver demands more money, threatens Gurugram woman; ’I’ll hit you so hard…’

A Gurugram was threatened and abused by her Ola driver last week after refusing to pay an arbitrary fare. The incident took place early on Friday morning as the Gurugram resident made her way to the airport. Puja S (as identified by her LinkedIn profile) eventually booked a fresh cab as the driver stood by and hurled threats and abuse.

“Just 10 minutes into the ride, the driver requested to stop to fill his water bottles. I agreed, but soon after, he claimed that the vehicle wouldn’t start unless I made a payment via a QR code he presented. I asked him to end the ride first so I could confirm the amount, but instead, he insisted that I pay first, threatening not to let me leave until I did so,” she wrote in a lengthy LinkedIn post.

The driver became “increasingly aggressive” and made threats as Puja tried to book herself a fresh cab. She recalled feeling intimidated and unsafe as the man warned that he would “come back at night and show you what happens”. He continued to yell and even took a video of the passenger without consent (and refused to delete it) as she waited for the new ride.