Old video of a Tesla Club creating a light show at the Vermo racing track in Espoo, Finland goes viral again after Tesla's official platform X handle posted the video on December 3. The original video was from October 2024.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Inc.'s old video from October 2024 went viral on social media platform X after Tesla's official account posted it on Tuesday, December 3.

The video shows an enormous series of cars in a circular formation performing a unique light show with their vehicles. The local Tesla community, comprising 900 cars, carried out this synchronized light show in October 2024 at Espoo, Finland, reported the news portal Tesla Oracle.

"900 Tesla owners do a synchronized Light Show in Finland," said Tesla in its post on platform X, sharing a video from the social media handle Extreme Finland on Tuesday.

The video has received 663,000 views on the social media platform making it instantly go viral after being posted at 9:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

The news portal's report also highlighted that there were a total of 902 Tesla vehicles parked in a racing circuit named Vermo in the city of Espoo to perform one of the most interesting Tesla light shows ever.

The cars were arranged in six rows, covering the entire zero-shaped racing track from one end to another. It was likely that 902 cars were the maximum number of vehicles which could be accommodated on the track, as per the report.

The Tesla vehicles performed multiple light shows using different music tracks. These shows can be performed on a large number of Tesla cars in sync, which are likely to result in stunning visuals, as shown in the video.

Siman Pollock and the Tesla Club Finland were the ones to organise the light show, as per the news portal's report.

"The music was selected to match the occasion starting with The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman, moving through to Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us and finishing with the anthem that is Titanium by Sia & David Ghetti," wrote Simon Pollock in the video's description, reported the news portal.

In order to create a light show with Tesla cars, a user needs to download a FSEQ (.fseq) file on the vehicle's computer. If multiple Tesla cars install the same light show file and run it at the same time, the lights and music run in synchronization, as per the report.