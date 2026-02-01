'It's a very good budget': Old video of Ramdas Athawale goes viral as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget today, achieving a milestone as she became the longest-serving Finance Minister. Sitharaman’s ninth Budget – inspired by ‘Kartavyas’ or responsibilities - did not bring any new changes to income tax rates. The Narendra Modi-led dispensation, however, gave a massive push to manufacturing, tourism, health, sports, and defence, among other sectors.

The Budget, aligned with the vision of ‘Sabkha Sath Sabka Vikas,’ evoked myriad responses from political leaders as well as the common man. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Budget as a strong foundation for the flight towards the vision of Vikisit Bharat 2047, while the Opposition termed it a "total disappointment."

Amid this, an old video of Union Minister Ramdas Bandu Athawale - known for his impromptu delivery of poems and couplets - responding to reporters in his familiar style began making waves on social media.

The video, from the 2019-20 interim Budget, shows Athawale expressing his views on the Budget in broken English.

Back in 2019, praising the Budget presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Athawale said: “This budget is very important for the middle class, the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the OBCs, and the farmers. It's a very good budget, the best budget. It's also a very good budget. It's also a challenge to Rahul Gandhi and his opponents, as it will help Modi win in 2019."

He adds, "All taxes have been waived. This budget is the best budget.” In the clip, he consistently described the budget as the “best and most important.”

As the video went viral, several users on X were curious to hear Athawale’s views on the 2026–2027 Union Budget. “Can’t wait for Ramdas Athawle’s take on the budget — This budget is very nice budget, very best budget,” a user wrote.