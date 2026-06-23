Olivia Rodrigo announces all-women Daisy Chain Fields festival with Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the launch of the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival, a new music event that will spotlight female artists across multiple genres and generations.
The festival is scheduled to take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, and will feature an all-women lineup led by Rodrigo herself. The singer-songwriter revealed the event this week, positioning it as a celebration of women in music at a time when female artists continue to dominate charts, festival bills and streaming platforms.
Joining Rodrigo on the lineup are a number of high-profile performers, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski and global girl group Katseye. The festival will also feature performances from The Breeders, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Die Spitz, Eli, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio.
In addition to the main lineup, Rodrigo has announced several special guests for the event. These include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan.
The festival marks another significant step in Rodrigo's career beyond recording and touring. Since breaking through with her debut album Sour in 2021, the Grammy-winning artist has become one of the most influential figures in contemporary pop music. Daisy Chain Fields is expected to further strengthen her profile as an organiser and advocate for female representation within the music industry.
Beyond its musical programme, the festival will partner with a range of organisations focused on social and health issues affecting women and families. Participating groups include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women's Law Center and Planned Parenthood.
Festival organisers have opened presale registration through the event's official website, with further ticketing details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The announcement adds another major event to the 2026 festival calendar and brings together a cross-generational lineup of established stars and emerging artists under a platform dedicated exclusively to women in music.