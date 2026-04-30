Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour 2026: Tour dates, tickets, venues – All you need to know

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled ‘The Unraveled Tour’, a 65‑date worldwide run that will support her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due out on 12 June 2026.

Olivia Rodrigo announces tour The tour kicks off on 25 September 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut, and will stretch into early 2027 with shows across North America, Europe and the UK.

One of the biggest stops on the tour is Las Vegas, where Rodrigo will play two nights at T‑Mobile Arena on 19 and 20 December 2026. Doors for both shows are expected to open at 6:00 pm, with the concert starting around 7:00 pm. The Las Vegas dates are part of the North American leg, which also includes stops in cities such as Sacramento, Los Angeles and several major US markets.

General‑sale tickets for ‘The Unraveled Tour’ will go on sale to the public on Thursday, 7 May 2026, via AXS and other major ticket outlets. Some dates may also have presales for fan‑club members, credit‑card holders and other verified‑fan groups in the days before that date, though exact presale windows can vary by city. In Las Vegas, fans can also look out for Silver Star Tickets, a limited number of $20 tickets (plus taxes, where applicable) that will be released at a later date.

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Organisers and ticket platforms are already warning fans that demand is likely to be high, so anyone planning to attend should be ready to act quickly when sales open. Official resale sites and secondary marketplaces may also list tickets, but buyers are advised to stick to authorised sellers to avoid scams or fake tickets.

The new tour marks Rodrigo’s third major outing, following her 2022 Sour tour and the large‑scale GUTS World Tour in 2024 and 2025, which included over 95 sold‑out shows and more than 1.4 million tickets sold worldwide. As in those earlier runs, “The Unraveled Tour” is expected to mix her biggest hits with tracks from the upcoming album, giving fans a mix of breakup anthems, pop‑rock energy and more intimate ballads.

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Rodrigo’s rise to global fame began after her time on the Disney series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, followed by smash singles such as “Drivers License”, “Good 4 U” and “Vampire”. She has since won multiple Grammy Awards and has built a loyal fanbase, many of whom are now preparing to line up for tickets to see her live once again.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.