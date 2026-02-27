Olympic champion Alysa Liu trends worldwide after viral ‘Stateside’ gala performance

American figure skater Alysa Liu has become one of the most talked-about athletes online this week after her performances at the 2026 Winter Olympics and the exhibition gala set social media alight. Clips of both her competitive routine and her playful gala performance have spread widely across platforms, with fans praising her energy, musical choices and expressive skating style.

Alysa Liu and her performances that set the internet talking The 20-year-old Olympic champion has drawn particular attention for her gala routine set to Stateside, a remix collaboration between PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson. The performance has quickly become a trending topic online, turning the routine into one of the most shared Olympic skating moments of the year.

Also Read | Who is Alysa Liu? US figure skater makes epic comeback to win Olympic gold

Liu first impressed audiences during the women’s figure skating competition, where she secured Olympic gold, marking a major milestone in her career. Soon after, she returned to the ice for the Olympic Exhibition Gala in Milan, a non-competitive showcase where athletes perform more creatively and experiment with music and choreography.

Her gala routine stood out immediately. Skating to the upbeat Stateside remix, Liu delivered a relaxed yet technically sharp performance that blended athletic precision with pop-inspired choreography. According to reports, she closed the gala programme with the routine, earning loud applause from the live audience and widespread praise online.

The performance quickly went viral, with clips circulating across TikTok, Instagram and fan forums. Many viewers described the routine as “fun” and refreshing, highlighting how Liu’s personality shone through her skating. On Reddit discussion threads, fans celebrated the music choice, with one user commenting: “Such a fun choice for her!! The skating gala is always a good time.”

The ‘Stateside’ moment becomes a trend The song choice played a major role in the routine’s popularity. The Stateside + Zara Larsson remix, released in 2025 as part of PinkPantheress’ remix project, had already gained streaming traction before Liu’s performance introduced it to a broader sports audience.

Following the gala, the track experienced renewed online interest, with fans sharing edits, slow-motion clips and recreations of Liu’s choreography.

Both PinkPantheress and Larsson reacted positively to the performance on social media, further amplifying its reach and connecting pop music culture with figure skating fandom.

Music and sport increasingly overlap in exhibition skating, but Liu’s routine stood out for how naturally the performance matched the rhythm and mood of the song. Critics and fans alike noted that her confidence and playful expression helped make the programme instantly memorable.

A comeback story gaining momentum Liu’s growing popularity also reflects her unusual career path. After stepping away from competitive skating in 2022, she returned to the sport in 2024 and has since staged an impressive comeback, culminating in Olympic gold and renewed global attention.