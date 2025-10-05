Three years on, Olympic figure skater lists her $1.2 million Louisiana mansion — the reason will surprise you

Oksana Baiul, famed Olympic figure skater who won a gold medal in the 1994 Winter Olympics for Ukraine at just 16 years of age, is selling her $1.2 million mansion in Shreveport, Louisiana and moving back to Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to her post on Facebook, Baiul said her move to Shreveport in 2022 was driven by business ambitions, but that has not panned out. Notably, in August 2025, she also announced divorce from husband Carlo Farina, whom she married in 2012 and shares a 10-year-old daughter with.

Once she moves back to Las Vegas, Baiul is set to work within the Vegas Golden Knights organisation, according to an NDTV report.

Why is Oksana Baiul selling her home? In her Facebook post, Baiul wrote: “Thank you, Shreveport!!! House is for sale, moving back to Las Vegas … I love u all. I am sorry it didn't work out.”

She reportedly moved to the city with her family in 2022 to open a skating school, but the plan never came to fruition. The property was originally purchased for $6,00,000 and has been listed for $1.2 million now.

She added in her post, “I came here to create some things, but they did not come to fruition... I have to go where the ice exists. I can't make a living in Shreveport. Unfortunately, I can't. I do love all the people here. I came for a reason, and it did not happen.”

Olympic gold medallist's mansion for sale: What we know According to reports, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion on Fairfield Avenue estate was put for sale on September 20 for $1,195,000. Designed by architect Edward F. Neild for an oil baron, the 1925 Georgian Italianate style mansion sits on a 1.3-acre plot and has been restored by Baiul over the past three years, the report added.

The house boasts of a gated driveway, a grand entrance, an outdoor fountain, seven fireplaces, and six garages.

Speaking to KSLA 12, Baiul explained her relocation plans, “I came here from Las Vegas. My daughter was born in Las Vegas. She is already there. When I was in Vegas, and I just came back. We skated together.”