Javed Akhtar’s X account hacked. What’s the ’harmless post’ on Paris Olympics 2024 he is clarifying about: Full story

Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar's X(formerly known as Twitter) account, was hacked, and a post, about Paris Olympics 2024 was sent from it. He confirmed that his account had been hacked, by stating it in a post that was released on July 28.

The lyricist was worried over the post, as it was about the Indian team that is competing at the Paris Olympics. Even though the post was harmless, Akhtar claimed that it was not sent by him. He made it clear that he was reporting the hack to the appropriate authorities.

“My X ID is hacked . There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics . It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X (sic),” Javed Akhtar wrote on X.

Several users commented, following Javed Akhtar's post. “That's what I'm thinking, who is running your handle after all?,” wrote one user, who goes under the name of Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, another user questioned about where the harmless message was.

The seasoned Bollywood lyricist frequently uses his X account to express his opinions on important issues, reported India.com . Akhtar, of course, like everyone else, also uses it to connect with his audience, and establish his reach.

Javed Akhtar's works in Netflix According to India.com, Javed Akhtar's most recent film as a lyricist was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was available for immediate streaming on Netflix. The film starred Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles.