Omar Abdullah refuses tricolour-style ribbon cutting, asks organisers to handle it with dignity - Video

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chose not to cut an inaugural ribbon in saffron, white and green at an event in Srinagar.

Instead, he untied the ribbon and handed it back to organisers, asking them to keep it with respect.

The incident took place at the “Know Your Artisans” programme held at Kashmir Haat.

What does the viral video show? A video widely shared on social media shows Abdullah pausing after noticing the ribbon’s colours, before stepping back.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, along with other officials, before continuing with the event.

Symbolic and legal significance Abdullah’s decision is being seen as both symbolic and legally aware.

Under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, physically cutting or damaging the Indian National Flag is considered disrespectful.

However, a ruling by the Madras High Court has clarified that items such as cakes or objects with tricolour designs do not count as an offence.

Abdullah inaugurates spring festival in Anantnag on Baisakhi Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah had inaugurated a spring festival on the occasion of Baisakhi in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The chief minister had described spring as a symbol of renewal and hope, stating that the festival represented not just a seasonal transition but also a new phase of development and governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We always celebrated the arrival of spring because spring was a new beginning for us. These spring celebrations were not only to celebrate the beginning of that year's spring, but also to remind people that after the arrival of our government, there had not only been an effort, but a path had been made. There was a new spring, a new beginning," Abdullah had said while addressing the gathering.

Highlighting recent policy initiatives, Abdullah referred to key decisions taken during the recent budget session, including the provision of free six LPG cylinders to poor households and free electricity under the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He also emphasised the decision to allow the establishment of private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at expanding access to quality higher education within Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our children are struggling. In other states, to get admission in private universities, their expenses also increase, and they have to face difficulties from time to time. We have now opened the doors for those private universities to come to J-K. Now, we will go to different states and invite these universities to come here to establish their campuses in remote areas," Abdullah had said.