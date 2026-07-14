Actor Omi Vaidya's appeal in support of educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk struck a chord on social media on Tuesday, with fans and celebrities rallying behind the 3 Idiots actor. Many users praised Vaidya for speaking up, while several others drew parallels between his on-screen character Chatur and the film's protagonist, Phunsukh Wangdu, who was inspired by Wangchuk.

Actors Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol were among those who endorsed Vaidya's message, while social media users flooded the comments section with words of support. Several users also renewed calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the ongoing protest.

Reacting to Vaidya's video, one user wrote, "The only person in Bollywood who spoke about him." Another commented, "Even Chatur wants success in this movement. We need to win this movement."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Omi Vaidya's appeal regarding Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Omi Vaidya appealed for support for educator Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, urging people to pay attention to his deteriorating health and the critical issues he is raising. 2 Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health been affected during the hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's health has severely deteriorated; he has lost significant weight, his blood sugar levels have dropped dangerously low, and he is experiencing constant dizziness and severe muscle loss. 4 Should supporters participate in the protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ Yes, the Cockroach Janta Party is encouraging citizens to join their protests, emphasizing the importance of public mobilization to compel the government to engage in dialogue regarding Wangchuk's demands. 5 What comparison is being made between Omi Vaidya's character Chatur and Aamir Khan's character Rancho? ⌵ Social media users are comparing Vaidya's vocal support for Wangchuk, as Chatur, to the silence of Aamir Khan's character Rancho, highlighting the need for advocacy in serious social issues.

'Chatur Can Speak But Rancho Is Silent': Internet Draws Comparisons Several social media users also compared Vaidya's stance with the silence of 3 Idiots lead actor Aamir Khan.

"Chatur can speak but Rancho is silent," read one comment. Another user wrote, "Why Aamir Khan is silent on this," while a third said, "Where is Amir Khan? Thank you For having a spine Chatur." Another comment read, "Thanks for having a spine Chatur, we judged you wrong all along."

The reactions quickly gained traction online, with many users invoking the characters from the 2009 film while discussing Wangchuk's ongoing protest.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk loses muscle mass as pressure mounts to end fast

Omi Vaidya Appeals For Support As Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike On Tuesday, Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, extended his support to Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Referring to Phunsukh Wangdu, the character loosely inspired by the activist, the actor urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health and the issues he is raising.

His appeal came days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protest, claimed that Wangchuk had lost nearly 9 kg since beginning his fast and that his health had worsened.

In a video shared on social media, Vaidya introduced himself before making an emotional appeal.

"I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up," he said.

Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 16 Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 16th day on Tuesday. According to the CJP, his health has continued to decline, with the group claiming he has lost nearly 9 kg since the fast began.