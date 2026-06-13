'Maine galat words use kiye': Himanshu Jangra says he regrets going to Pranit More's show after losing job

A fresh chapter has emerged in the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, where audience member Himanshu Jangra's remarks about a date and a ₹370 biryani bill sparked widespread criticism online.

Jangra, who was recently fired from his job as a web developer at Gurugram-based Starvik Design, has now publicly addressed the controversy, expressing regret over his comments and the consequences that followed.

The 23-year-old appeared in a video shared by Starvik Design on Saturday, where he spoke with the company's founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, about the viral incident, the backlash he has faced and the impact it has had on his personal life.

'My Condition Is Much Worse Now' The conversation began with Vishwakarma asking Jangra how he and his family were coping with the situation.

Responding to the question, Jangra said the last two weeks had been extremely difficult.

"Sir, abhi dekha jaaye toh meri condition bahut worse hain. Pichle do hafton se bahut zyada troll ho raha hoon Instagram pe. Ek hafte tak toh ghar pe kisi ko pata nahi tha. Mere home town mein kisi ko nahi pata tha (It is a worst situation for me. I am being trolled on Instagram for the last two weeks. For a week no one at home knew about it, not even in my hometown)."

He said the controversy initially remained unknown to his family and people in his hometown.

However, that changed when one of his relatives came across discussions about the viral clip online.

According to Jangra, his uncle contacted him after learning about the issue. At the time, he believed the backlash would eventually fade away and requested that the matter not be discussed further.

Instead, the criticism continued to grow.

He said the controversy eventually reached his neighbourhood, where people approached his parents and informed them about the comments that had gone viral on social media.

'I Regret Going To That Show' Jangra said his family later called him home to discuss the matter.

"Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hain. Maine bhi kaha ki galti ho gayi hain mujhse toh unhone daanta, samjhaya. Yahan tak phir bhi theek tha but jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikaal diya gaya hain toh woh bahut tensed ho gaye. Ab ghar waalon ko dekhta hoon toh bahut zyada regret feel hota hain ki kyun gaya tha uss show mein (My parents called me back and asked about it. I accepted my mistake and they scolded me and it was okay even till this point. But then they came to know that I was fired and they became very tensed. Now when I see them I am filled with regret for going on the show)."

He added that seeing the stress experienced by his family has become one of the most difficult aspects of the controversy.

Says He Used The Wrong Words During the conversation, Jangra also acknowledged that he regretted the language he used during the show.

According to the video, he maintained that he has always had respectful professional relationships with women colleagues and expressed remorse over the remarks that led to the backlash.

Several reports and clips circulating online have also cited Jangra as saying that parts of the dating story were improvised during the crowd-work segment and that he used inappropriate language while attempting to be entertaining.

The video shared by Starvik Design did not seek to justify his remarks but instead provided him an opportunity to respond to the criticism.

Former Employer Explains Why Video Was Shared Alongside the video, Starvik Design posted a statement explaining its decision to host the conversation.

"We believe that every situation deserves context, conversation, and clarity. As requested by many members of our community, we invited Himanshu Jangra to share his perspective and address the questions surrounding the ongoing discussion. This conversation does not represent an endorsement of any statement, action, or viewpoint. It is simply an opportunity to hear directly from the individual involved. We encourage everyone to watch with an open mind, remain respectful, and avoid harassment of any individual."

The company had earlier announced that Jangra was no longer employed with the organisation following the controversy.

What Sparked The Controversy? The backlash stems from a viral clip recorded during comedian Pranit More's stand-up performance.

During the audience interaction segment, Jangra spoke about a date in which he said he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani and expected something in return.

Recalling the incident, he told More:

"Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back)."

Jangra then went on to describe how he considered taking the woman back to his room before insisting that she accompany him to a "dark" park.

According to the clip, the woman repeatedly expressed reluctance before eventually accompanying him.

The comments quickly drew criticism online, with many users accusing him of promoting problematic attitudes towards consent and relationships.

Pranit More Also Apologised The controversy has also affected comedian Pranit More, whose crowd-work video was widely circulated on social media.

More later apologised and acknowledged that he should have intervened during the interaction.

In a video statement, he said the comments made by the audience member did not reflect his views and described his decision to allow the conversation to continue as a lapse in judgement.