On this Day: Events in history on May 28, Volkswagen founded in 1937 to Dionne quintuplets were born in 1934
On this Day: May 28th is notable for several significant historical events. On this day, Jawaharlal Nehru was cremated in 1964, the Dionne quintuplets were born in 1934, and Volkswagen was founded in 1937. These events, among others, mark May 28th as a day of diverse historical importance.
