On this day: Events on August 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became 1st Deputy PM, Japan declared war on Germany in WW1

On this day: Events on August 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became 1st Deputy PM

  • On this day: In 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became India's first Deputy Prime Minister, contributing significantly to the political unification of India before his death in 1950.

Published23 Aug 2024, 06:33 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on August 23
On this day: Key events in history on August 23

On this day: On August 18, a series historical events took place in India and around the world . This date has seen milestones across various spheres, right from economic and political upheavals to cultural revolutions. 

Sardar Vallabhai Patel appointed first Deputy Prime Minister

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was appointed as the first deputy Prime Minister of India. During the initial three years following independence, he held multiple key positions including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of States. However, his lasting legacy is most notably tied to the peaceful integration of princely states into the Indian Union, significantly contributing to the political unification of India. After suffering a severe heart attack, he passed away on December 15, 1950, in Bombay.

 

