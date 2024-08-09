On this day: Events on August 9, from nuclear attack on Japan’s Nagasaki to construction of famous Leaning Tower of Pisa

On this day: Key events held on August 9, from Quit India Movement in 1942 to nuclear attack on Japan's Nagasaki in 1945

Published9 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on August 9.
On this day: Key events held on this day, August 9, in the past continue to impact our lives. The construction of the globally famous architectural marvel, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, began on this day, 9 August 1173. The famous tower is leaning at less than 4.0 degrees from the perpendicular. Fast-forward to 1942, and the day is remembered for the beginning of the Quit India Movement, which holds immense significance in India's freedom movement.

Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement, also famously known as the August Movement, was a major initiative against British rule. It was a landmark movement in India's freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and other All India Congress Committee leaders. The primary aim of the movement was to end British rule.

The movement continued till 1945 and was called off by Mahatma Gandhi. The movement included boycotting the British government and rejecting transactions involving the government. Various violent incidents took place around the country against the British regime.

World War nuclear attack on Japan's Nagasaki

The Nagasaki nuclear attack was a pivotal event in World War II and led an ever-lasting impact on Japan. The attack occurred on August 9, 1945, three days after the bombing of Hiroshima. By early August 1945, World War II was nearing its end, with the Allied forces making significant advances in Europe and the Pacific. The United States had already dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6 August, which led to substantial destruction and loss of life.

Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa

The construction of Italy's iconic monument, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, began on 9 August,1173. The tower is located in the city of Pisa, Tuscany, Italy. Construction began in 1173 and continued in phases over nearly 200 years, with work finally completed in 1372. The tower’s tilt became apparent during construction due to unstable foundation soil.

 

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
