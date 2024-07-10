On this day: Several events occured on July 10 in history. It is the day when the first active communications satellite, Telstar 1, was launched by NASA in 1962 to attack on Amarnath Yatra in 2017. Not just this, on July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the German Luftwaffe launched attacks on southern England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a look at the major events held on July 10 in history Amarnath Yatra attack in 2017 A terrorist attack on the Amarnath Yatra in July 2017 killed about seven and injured 19. The Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were travelling in a bus from Balram to Mir Bazar in Anantnag, when the terror attack happened. The attack took place on the evening near Batengoo in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bus was ambushed around at around 8:20 pm. Before this, the Amarnath Yatra was targeted was on 1 August 2000. The terrorists had then struck in Pahalgam area, killing 30 people, including porters.

1st active communications satellite launch in 1962 As per NASA, Telstar 1 was the first satellite capable of relaying television signals from Europe to North America. The 171-pound, 34.5-inch sphere loaded with transistors and covered with solar panels was placed in orbit by a Delta rocket launched from Cape Canaveral on July 10, 1962.

Sunil Gavaskar was born in 1949 The former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar was born on July 10, 1949. He scored 10122 runs in 125 in Test match , while 3092 runs in 108 matches played in ODIs. Gavaskar made his Test debut for India in 1971 against the West Indies. After retiring from international cricket in 1987, he continued to contribute to the sport as a commentator, writer, and administrator.

American paper currency was reduced in size in 1929 In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.

Boris Yeltsin became 1st Elected President of the Russian Republic In 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.

