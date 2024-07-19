On this day: Events on July 19, Apollo 11 and its astronauts enter moon orbit in 1969, Seneca Falls Convention and more

  • On this day: July 19, 1848 saw the first Convention on women's rights at Seneca Falls, while in 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts orbited the moon before Neil Armstrong's famous moonwalk on July 20.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated19 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on July 19
On this day: Key events in history on July 19

On this day: Several events took place in history on this day, i.e. July 19, right from Apollo 11 and its astronauts went into orbit around the moon in 1969 to the first “Convention to discuss the social, civil and religious condition and rights of Woman” convened at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, N.Y in 1848.

Here's a list of events that occurred on July 19:

Apollo 11's Moon Orbit in 1969

In 1969, Apollo 11 marked a monumental moment as it carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins into orbit around the moon on this day. On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong made his famous descent onto the moon’s surface and said, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Buzz Aldrin soon followed, and together they spent over two hours exploring the lunar surface, collecting samples, and conducting experiments.

United Air Lines flight 232 crash in Iowa

In 1989, United Airlines Flight 232, a DC-10, suffered a catastrophic failure of its tail engine and lost its hydraulic systems, leading to a crash during an emergency landing in Sioux City, Iowa. The accident claimed 111 lives while 185 others survived.

Seneca Falls Convention in 1848

On July 19, 1848, the first convention focused on discussing women's social, civil, and religious rights was held at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York.

January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection

In 2021, Paul Allard Hodgkins, a Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber on Jan. 6 carrying a Trump campaign flag, received an eight-month prison term; it was the first resolution for a felony case in the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Bill Clinton announced 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy for the military in 1993

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing gays to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “Don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”

(With inputs from Associated Press)

 

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
