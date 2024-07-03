On this day: Events on July 3, Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu construction in 1979 to Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon win in 2011

  • On this day: Construction of Kolkata's iconic Vidyasagar Setu Bridge started in 1979 to General George Washington also took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1775.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated06:48 AM IST
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on July 3 in history.
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on July 3 in history.

On this day: Many political, social, and geographical events happened on this day in history. The construction of Kolkata's iconic Vidyasagar Setu bridge, Battle of Gettysburg ended to Novak Djokovic winning his first Wimbledon; here is the list of key events that took place on July 3.

Also Read | Ambanis host mass weddings for underprivileged couples in Mumbai

Construction of Kolkata's Vidyasagar Setu Bridge began in 1979

The Vidyasagar Setu Bridge, also known as the second Hooghly, is considered one of the finest bridges in India. Construction of this bridge started in 1979, and it was named in honor of the renowned reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The bridge was officially opened in 1992.

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win in 2011

Novak Djokovic claimed his first Wimbledon title by defeating the defending champion, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic won the final against Nadal with a score of 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch over the weekend?

Battle of Gettysburg ended in 1863

On July 3, 1863, the pivotal three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.

USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner in 1988

In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard.

Also Read | Top events today: Economic Survey report, SCO Summit in Kazakhstan and more

George Washington took command of the Continental Army in 1755

In 1775, General George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army in Cambridge, Massachusetts, marking a pivotal moment in American history.

Dan White convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1979

In 1979, Dan White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the fatal shootings of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Events on July 3, Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu construction in 1979 to Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon win in 2011

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.000.00
    Chennai
    73,096.000.00
    Delhi
    73,024.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue