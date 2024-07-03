On this day: Many political, social, and geographical events happened on this day in history. The construction of Kolkata's iconic Vidyasagar Setu bridge, Battle of Gettysburg ended to Novak Djokovic winning his first Wimbledon; here is the list of key events that took place on July 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Construction of Kolkata's Vidyasagar Setu Bridge began in 1979 The Vidyasagar Setu Bridge, also known as the second Hooghly, is considered one of the finest bridges in India. Construction of this bridge started in 1979, and it was named in honor of the renowned reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The bridge was officially opened in 1992.

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win in 2011 Novak Djokovic claimed his first Wimbledon title by defeating the defending champion, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic won the final against Nadal with a score of 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

Battle of Gettysburg ended in 1863 On July 3, 1863, the pivotal three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.

USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner in 1988 In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard.

George Washington took command of the Continental Army in 1755 In 1775, General George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army in Cambridge, Massachusetts, marking a pivotal moment in American history.

Dan White convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1979 In 1979, Dan White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the fatal shootings of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

