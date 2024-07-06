On this day: Key events on July 6, from first women in the U.S. Navy to opening of Sikkim's Nathu La pass for public

On this day: Several key events held on July 6, continue to impact our lives and affect the present geopolitical, social and economic scenario. The day witnessed Dadabhai Naoroji becoming the first Indian to become a member of the UK Parliament in 1892. A century later, the day marked the reopening of Nathula Pass, a strategic route separating India and China in 2006. The trading post was closed since the India-China war of 1962. Take a look at the key events held on July 6 in the past.

Dadabhai was first UK Parliamentarian Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Indian to be elected to Parliament in Britain. Naoroji travelled to Britain in 1885 as a business partner if Cama and Cimpany. Later he began his career in academics in the UK and also founded journals like Rast Goftar in Bombay. During his stay in the UK, he became a staunch advocate of Indian rights regarding the ICS and trade. Naoroji was also a famous economist and the man behind ‘drain theory’.

He was also one of the founding members of the Indian National Congress in 1885 in Bombay. Dadabhai Naoroji contested UK elections from the seat of Central Finsbury, campaigning on Gladstone's platform of Liberalism, and was successfully elected with a majority of five in 1892.

Reopening of Nathula Pass Nathu La Pass connects Sikkim with China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The route serves as a key link between India and Sikkim. The route was closed after Indo-China war, however, it reopened in 2006 for trade and other use. Nathu La is situated at an elevation of 4,310 meters (14,140 feet) above sea level. It is located on the Indo-China border, approximately 54 km east of Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. The pass forms part of the ancient Silk Road, linking India and China. It has been a strategic trade route for centuries.

Malawi independence in 1964 Malawi, a Southeast African country, gained independence from the British on July 6, 1964. The nation was part of a British-controlled federation called the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. After the federation was dissolved, Naysaland gained independence and its name was changed to Malawi.

First African American woman to win Wimbledon The day also marks a historic moment in the Wimbledon tennis tournament. On July 6, Althea Gibson claimed the women's singles tennis title at Wimbledon and became the first African American to win a championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

