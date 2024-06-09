On this day, Several incidents occurred in Indian history on June 9. On this day, Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India in 1964

On June 9, several significant events have left their mark on Indian history. In 1961, Lal Bahadur Shastri assumed the role of the second Prime Minister of India, succeeding Jawaharlal Nehru. Fast forward sixty-three years, on the same date, Narendra Modi is poised to take the oath as Prime Minister, marking another crucial transition in Indian politics. However, amidst these political changes, the day also holds remembrance for the Indian freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who passed away on June 9, 1900. Take a look at the key events held on this day, June 9 in past.

Lal Bahadur Shastri becomes second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India on June 9, 1964. He succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru after he passed away post India-China war. Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri served until his untimely death on January 11, 1966.

Birsa Munda died in 1900 Tribal leader and freedom fighter, Birsa Munda took his last breath on this day, June 9 in 1900. He was a prominent freedom fighter and tribal leader. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875, in Jharkhand's Chhotanagpur region. History knows him for his bravery and leadership of several tribal movements against British colonial rule during the late 19th century.

He grew up in a typical Munda fashion amidst poverty. During his childhood, the freedom movement left an indelible mark on his mind, encouraging him to become a freedom fighter. After he dropped out of missionary school, Birsa Munda developed a strong anti-government and anti-missionary stamp on his mind.

Donald Duck Anniversary in 1934 One of the most famous Disney characters, Donald Duck made its first appearance on June 9, 1934. The iconic Disney character was featured for the first time in a short film titled “The Wise Little Hen" on June 9, 1934. Since then, Disney fans have celebrated the day as Donald Duck's birthday. The animated character was created by Walt Disney and animator Dick Lundy.

Israel captured Golan Heights in 1967 A major incident in the Middle East Conflict took place on this day when Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria on June 9, 1967. The occupation continues to hamper negotiations to find a peaceful solution of Middle East conflict.

