On May 21, several notable events shaped history across various fields and regions. This date marks significant milestones from groundbreaking achievements in aviation and humanitarian efforts to pivotal political and social upheavals.

Here are a few key events that occurred on May 21 throughout history:

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassinated, 1991

Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, was assassinated in Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). His death was a significant event in Indian political history.

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed annually in India on May 21 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

.The day was established by the VP Singh government to honour Rajiv Gandhi's memory and aims to educate people about the detrimental effects of terrorism and violence on society and the nation.

Nuclear physicist Andrey Sakharov born, 1975

Andrey Sakharov, a Soviet nuclear theoretical physicist and human rights advocate awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975, was born in Moscow.

American Association of the Red Cross founded

Clara Barton founded the American Association of the Red Cross, which later became known as the American Red Cross, in 1881.

Commune of Paris Revolt, 1871

The Commune of Paris began its revolt against the French national government led by Adolphe Thiers in 1871, starting a period of intense violence referred to as “Bloody Week."

Dame Barbara Cartland died, 2000

British author Dame Barbara Cartland, known for writing over 700 books primarily consisting of romantic novels set in the 19th century, passed away at the age of 98.

Bleeding Kansas, 1856

During the small civil war known as Bleeding Kansas—a conflict over control of the new U.S. territory of Kansas under the doctrine of popular sovereignty—a pro-slavery mob attacked and sacked the town of Lawrence, aiming to destroy what they saw as a stronghold of abolitionism.

First woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, 1932

In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.

Birthdays Today

R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 83.

Musician Bill Champlin is 77.

Singer Leo Sayer is 76.

Actor Carol Potter is 76.

Actor Fairuza Balk is 50. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 50.

Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 50.

Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 41.

Actor Sunkrish Bala is 40.

Actor David Ajala is 38.

Actor Ashlie Brillault is 37.

Country singer Cody Johnson is 37.

Actor Scott Leavenworth is 34.

Actor Sarah Ramos is 33.

