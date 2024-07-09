On this day: Key events held on 9 July, from BSE founded in 1875 to first Wimbledon in 1877

On this day: Several events held on this day in history continue to impact our daily lives and have immense relevance in our present time. One of India's leading exchange groups, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), was formed on July 9, 1875. Two years later, the world witnessed the first significant tournament of tennis, Wimbledon, which was began on July 9, 1877. Start your day by recalling the major events held on this day in history.

Bombay Stock Exchange was established in 1875 Asia's first stock exchange, the Bombay Stock Exchange, was established on July 9, 1875. Since then, the stock exchange has been key in developing the Indian capital market. People can trade equity, debt instruments, derivatives, and mutual funds via BSE. The stock exchange also provides a platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SME). BSE also provides other services to capital market participants, including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education.

Also Read | Mumbai woman’s note for CISF officials goes viral after finding diamond ring

Wimbledon Championship in 1877 The first Wimbledon Championship began on 9th July 1877. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London was the leading body to organise the championship. The championship was not only the first tennis championship held in England, but it also marked the beginning of grand slam tournaments. Spencer Gore became the first person to win the Wimbledon tournament.

USA's megatsunami in 1958 As the name suggests, a megatsunami causes much more devastation than a normal tsunami. Its waves are higher than a normal tsunami. A megatsunami hit Lituya Bay in Alaska, United States. The waves of the giant tsunami were as high as 516 metres. According to Time and Date, this height of waves in a tsunami is the highest recorded in history.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka posts about flying dosawala in Mumbai