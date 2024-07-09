On this day: Key events held on 9 July, from BSE founded in 1875 to first Wimbledon in 1877

On this day: Key events held on this day include the formation of Bombay Stock Exchange in 1875 and the beginning of world's first Wimbledon Championship in 1877

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 06:36 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on July 9.
On this day: Key events in history on July 9.

On this day: Several events held on this day in history continue to impact our daily lives and have immense relevance in our present time. One of India's leading exchange groups, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), was formed on July 9, 1875. Two years later, the world witnessed the first significant tournament of tennis, Wimbledon, which was began on July 9, 1877. Start your day by recalling the major events held on this day in history.

Also Read | Don’t mess with Messi: Netizens hail Leo’s ex US Navy SEAL bodyguard

Bombay Stock Exchange was established in 1875

Asia's first stock exchange, the Bombay Stock Exchange, was established on July 9, 1875. Since then, the stock exchange has been key in developing the Indian capital market. People can trade equity, debt instruments, derivatives, and mutual funds via BSE. The stock exchange also provides a platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SME). BSE also provides other services to capital market participants, including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education.

Also Read | Mumbai woman’s note for CISF officials goes viral after finding diamond ring

Wimbledon Championship in 1877

The first Wimbledon Championship began on 9th July 1877. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London was the leading body to organise the championship. The championship was not only the first tennis championship held in England, but it also marked the beginning of grand slam tournaments. Spencer Gore became the first person to win the Wimbledon tournament.

Also Read | This song is catchy and going viral. It’s also North Korean propaganda

USA's megatsunami in 1958

As the name suggests, a megatsunami causes much more devastation than a normal tsunami. Its waves are higher than a normal tsunami. A megatsunami hit Lituya Bay in Alaska, United States. The waves of the giant tsunami were as high as 516 metres. According to Time and Date, this height of waves in a tsunami is the highest recorded in history.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka posts about flying dosawala in Mumbai

First female army officer in the US Army

Florence Blanchfield became the first female officer in the US Army after she was appointed as a lieutenant colonel on July 9, 1947. Blanchfield was appointed in the US Army, making her the first woman in the US history to hold permanent military rank.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 06:36 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Key events held on 9 July, from BSE founded in 1875 to first Wimbledon in 1877

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue