On this day: Several past events held on August 2 continue to impact our lives and affect our socio-political environment. The day marks the beginning of the world's first underground railway in 1870. Fast-forward to 1998, and the day marks the beginning of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. The deadliest war in Africa, the Second Congo War, began on August 2, 1998. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at the key events held on August 2 in past. Invasion of Kuwait in 1990 The Iraqi forces began the invasion of Kuwait on 2 August 1990, which transformed into a long Gulf War in the region. Within two days of their invasion, Iraq occupied the nation with military forces for next seven months. The Iraq's invasion of Kuwait garnered worldwide criticism leading to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopt numerous resolutions urging Iraq to withdraw from Kuwaiti territory.

However, the Iraqi military continued to occupy Kuwait and defied all orders by the UNSC. The Iraqi forces had overrun Kuwaiti forces, after which Saddam Hussein declared Kuwait as his territory. The invasion lasted for seven months, after which the UN-authorized coalition forces, led by the United States, intervened in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opening of the world's first underground railway The world's first underground railway beneath the River Thames in London opened to the public on August 2, 1870. However, it was closed within a few months due to bankruptcy. The much-admired technical innovation of 1870 set a milestone in the history of transport. As the Tower Subway was one of the first purpose-built underground transportation tunnel it started a new era of transportation.