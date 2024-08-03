On this day: Key events held on August 3, from football icon Sunil Chhetri’s birthday to NBA founded in 1949

On this day: Key events held on August 3, from football icon Sunil Chhetri's birthday to NBA founded in 1949

Livemint
Published3 Aug 2024, 07:45 AM IST
On this day: Key events held in history on August 3
On this day: Key events held in history on August 3

On this day, August 3: Several events held in the world of sports, politics, science, and international relations on this day continue to impact our lives. The day marks the birth anniversary of famous Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, born on 3 August 1984. Going back to 1949, the day marked the beginning of the National Basketball Association, a professional basketball league in North America made of 30 teams. Take a look at the key events held on this day, August 3, in past.

Also Read | Delhi rains: Journalists ’party’ at Press Club of India in knee-deep water

NBA foundation

The National Basketball Assocation was formed on August 3, 1949 after Basketball Association of America's (BAA) merger with National Basketball League (NBL). While the BAA included the Boston Celtics, Minneapolis Lakers, etc, BAA consisted of other teams of North America.

Also Read | Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers

Sunil Chhetri's birthday

Sunil Chhetri, who is one of the most decorated Indian footballers of the present times, was born on August 3, 1983. He is also known as the all-time top scorer for the Indian football team and is a globally renowned player.

Also Read | So long, No. 11: Sunil Chhetri looks back on his career

He was born in Secunerabad Andhra Pradesh to an Indian Army personnel's family. He began playing the sport during his younger days. Meanwhile, his mother Sushila had represented Nepal in International football games.

Due to his Army background, Suni Chhetri has travelled across the country. However, his passion for football increased as he grew older. Sunil Chhetri excelled in the sport every time he represented his team. However, he never thought to pursue the sport as a professional career, and all he wished for was to use his achievements in football to get admission in a reputed college. However, he was called to play for the Asian School Championships in Kuala Lumpur in 2001, and since then, he has never looked back.

Also Read | Keeping track of football transfers in the age of social media

Mauritiana Coup in 2005

The 2005 coup in Mauritania was a significant political event in the country’s recent history. On August 3, 2005, a military coup took place, led by General Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and other senior military officials. The coup ousted President Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya, who had been in power since 1984.

Also Read | The American mastermind behind France’s Olympic sensation

Niger independence from France in 2005

Niger gained independence from France on August 3, 1960. The path to independence was part of a broader wave of decolonisation across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Before independence, Niger was a French colony, part of French West Africa, which was a federation of several French-controlled territories in West Africa.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:45 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsOn this day: Key events held on August 3, from football icon Sunil Chhetri’s birthday to NBA founded in 1949

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue