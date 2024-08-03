On this day, August 3: Several events held in the world of sports, politics, science, and international relations on this day continue to impact our lives. The day marks the birth anniversary of famous Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, born on 3 August 1984. Going back to 1949, the day marked the beginning of the National Basketball Association, a professional basketball league in North America made of 30 teams. Take a look at the key events held on this day, August 3, in past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NBA foundation The National Basketball Assocation was formed on August 3, 1949 after Basketball Association of America's (BAA) merger with National Basketball League (NBL). While the BAA included the Boston Celtics, Minneapolis Lakers, etc, BAA consisted of other teams of North America.

Sunil Chhetri's birthday Sunil Chhetri, who is one of the most decorated Indian footballers of the present times, was born on August 3, 1983. He is also known as the all-time top scorer for the Indian football team and is a globally renowned player. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was born in Secunerabad Andhra Pradesh to an Indian Army personnel's family. He began playing the sport during his younger days. Meanwhile, his mother Sushila had represented Nepal in International football games.

Due to his Army background, Suni Chhetri has travelled across the country. However, his passion for football increased as he grew older. Sunil Chhetri excelled in the sport every time he represented his team. However, he never thought to pursue the sport as a professional career, and all he wished for was to use his achievements in football to get admission in a reputed college. However, he was called to play for the Asian School Championships in Kuala Lumpur in 2001, and since then, he has never looked back.

Mauritiana Coup in 2005 The 2005 coup in Mauritania was a significant political event in the country’s recent history. On August 3, 2005, a military coup took place, led by General Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and other senior military officials. The coup ousted President Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya, who had been in power since 1984. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}