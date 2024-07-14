On this day: Key events held on July 14 include historic moments from the French Revolution and NASA's significant achievement in space. The French Revolutionaries stormed the Bastille on July 14, 1789. Since then, July 14 has been celebrated as Bastille Day every year. Centuries later, the space agency NASA successfully sent Horizon to Pluto on this day in 2015. NASA's Horizon became the first spacecraft to explore Pluto up close.

