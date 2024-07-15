On this day: Key events held on July 15, from Twitter launch in 2006 to Ford Motor’s first order in 1903

First Published15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
On this day in history: Several events which took place in history on this day, i.e. July 15, led to the invention of things which continue to be relevant in our lives even now. In 2006, Jack Dorsey along with Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams, announced the launch of social media platform Twitter, now known as X. Back in 1903, Ford motor company received its first order on July 15. Take a look at the key events held on this day in history.

Twitter launch

Cofounders Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone publicly launched their online microblogging service Twitter, and within the following decade it had more than 300 million users.

Cofounders Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone announce the launch of a short messaging service (SMS) for groups to the public with the name Twttr. Later, the name was changed to Twitter. Over the time, as the SMS service evolved into a full fledged social media platform, its name was changed to ‘X’ by new owner Elon Musk. Twitter was formed as a side project apart from Odeo's main podcasting platform. Twitter became Twitter after SMS was updated to a microblogging site.

MSNBC launched in 1996

The American news channel MSNBC was launched by Microsoft and General Electric's NBC unit. Jodi Applegate anchored the first show of the channel.

Ford Motor Company's first order in 1903

Ford Motor Company took its first order on July 15, 1903. The newly formed company took its first order from Chicago dentist Ernst Pfenning, who bought an $850 two-cylinder Model A automobile with a tonneau.

Fashion designer Gianni Versace was shot dead in 1997

Fashion designer Gianni Versace was shot dead outside his Miami beach house on July 15, 1997. The suspected gunman, Andrew Phillip Cunanan, was found dead eight days later in a suicide. The investigation revealed that the murderer had also killed four more people before committing suicide.

First Published:15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
