On this day: Key events held on July 15, from Twitter launch in 2006 to Ford Motor’s first order in 1903

On this day in history: Several events which took place in history on this day, i.e. July 15, led to the invention of things which continue to be relevant in our lives even now. In 2006, Jack Dorsey along with Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams, announced the launch of social media platform Twitter, now known as X. Back in 1903, Ford motor company received its first order on July 15. Take a look at the key events held on this day in history.

Twitter launch Cofounders Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone publicly launched their online microblogging service Twitter, and within the following decade it had more than 300 million users.

Also Read | PM Modi becomes 2nd most followed global leader on X, who are top 4 others

Cofounders Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone announce the launch of a short messaging service (SMS) for groups to the public with the name Twttr. Later, the name was changed to Twitter. Over the time, as the SMS service evolved into a full fledged social media platform, its name was changed to ‘X’ by new owner Elon Musk. Twitter was formed as a side project apart from Odeo's main podcasting platform. Twitter became Twitter after SMS was updated to a microblogging site.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi seen in Delhi pizzeria as major politicians attend Ambani wedding

MSNBC launched in 1996 The American news channel MSNBC was launched by Microsoft and General Electric's NBC unit. Jodi Applegate anchored the first show of the channel.

Ford Motor Company's first order in 1903 Ford Motor Company took its first order on July 15, 1903. The newly formed company took its first order from Chicago dentist Ernst Pfenning, who bought an $850 two-cylinder Model A automobile with a tonneau.

Also Read | Netizens fume as video shows tourist throwing plastic bag into hippo’s mouth