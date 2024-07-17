On this day: Key events held on July 17

Key events held on this day: The globally famous amusement park, Disneyland opened on this day, July 17, in 1955. Walt Disney's theme park was opened to the public in Anaheim, California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In 1936, this day marked the beginning of the Spanish Civil War with a well-planned uprising by Nationalist rebels against the Republican government in Spain. Take a look at the key events held on this day in history.

Spanish Civil War in 1939 The Nationalist rebels planned to execute a well planned uprising against the Republican government of Spain on July 17, 1939. The uprising sparked a long civil war in the country wich lasted for nearly three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disneyland opened to public in 1955 Walt Disney opened its theme park, ‘Disneyland’ during the week of July 71, 1955 to the public. The park located in Anaheim, California, is considered as a dreamland for kids. On this day in 1955, the theme park was open for “international press review", where only selected invitees could ride the attractions in Disneyland.

World Day for International Justice International Criminal Justice Day is observed on July 17th every year. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of international criminal justice, support for the rule of law, and the fight against impunity.

The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute on 17 July 1998, the founding treaty of the ICC, which seeks to protect people from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madras became Chennai in 1996 On this day in 1996, Madras was officially renamed as Chennai by Tamil Nadu government. The move did away with the centuries-old legacy stamped by British colonisers who acquired the coastal region and made it their southern headquarters in the sixteenth century.

World Emoji Day The day is celebrated across the world every year on July 17. As the world turned towards emojis and emoticons to express their emotions in a fun way during text messages conversation, the day marks the impact and importance of this emojies in modern communication.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!