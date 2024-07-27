On this day: Key events held on July 27, CRPF foundation day to terrorist attack in Atlanta Olympics

On this day: Key events held on July 27, CRPF foundation day to terrorist attack in Atlanta Olympics

Published27 Jul 2024, 06:39 AM IST
On this day: The day is remembered for a range of significant incidents which continue to impact our daily lives and are remembered in history. The Central Reserve Police Force was established on July 27, 1939 as the Crown Representative Police. The day also marks the official launch of Warner Brothers' famous cartoon character from Baby Luny Toons, ‘Bugs Bunny’. The famous cartoon character was launched for the first time on July 27, 1940, by making his first official film appearance, in “A Wild Hare.”

Here are the key events held on this day in past.

CRPF Foundation Day, 1939

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was established on July 27, 1939, as the Crown Representatives Police. It is a premier central police force of the Union of India and is entrusted with the critical task of maintaining internal security. The Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936 significantly influenced the CRPF's formation.

After India's independence, the elite force was renamed the Central Reserve Police Force through an Act of Parliament passed in December 1949.

Official debut of Bugs Bunny cartoon in 1940

One of the most famous cartoon characters of the show Baby Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny, was officially introduced on July 27, 1940. The most famous cartoon character of Warner Brothers made his first official film appearance in “Wild Hare.” The cartoon rabbit emerged as one of the greatest stars of the golden era of American animation. Despite the end of that era; Bugs Bunny continued to remain popular in the late 2000s. as well.

Atlanta Olympic Games bombing, 1996

The Atlanta Olympic Games bombing occurred in 1996 and led to two deaths and more than 100 injuries. On July 27, 1996, a single homemade pipe bomb was planted at the location of the Atlanta Olympics. The blast, which took place amid a crowd of spectators in Centennial Olympic Park, left one dead and multiple people injured. According to Britannica, one photojournalist also died due to a heart attack while he was covering the event.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 06:39 AM IST
