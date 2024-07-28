On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, July 28 in past including the beginning of World War I, foundation of US space agency, NASA

Key events held on this day, July 28: The day marks the beginning of certain events in past that are remembered as some of the greatest chapters of history. On this day in 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia sparking World War I. Fast forward to 1958, the US government decided to establish National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on this day, July 28.

World War I Amid the tense geo-political situation, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia on July 28, 1914 starting the World War I. The attack on Serbia was the result of the assassination of the Austrian Archduke Francis Ferdinand. The incident was followed by Germany's invasion of Luxembourg and Belgium between August 2 and August 7. With the beginning of the World War 1, several nations allied against Germany including Great Britain, Russia, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Rhodesia, Romanis, etc.

NASA foundation NASA was started on October 1, 1958, as a part of a government agency. The US Space Agency was formed after the US Congress passed the 1958 National Aeronautics and Space Act on July 28, 1958. NASA holds immense importance at present as it is responsible for nearly all the remarkable and prominent space programmes and expeditions of the US. NASA is active in sending satellites to the space, studying solar system to bring interesting insights for humans.

World Hepatitis Day The day is also observed as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness among people about the disease. The day is also observed with an aim to promote actions to prevent diagnosis of the disease. The World Hepatitis Day serves as an opportunity for people to underline the significance of hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2024 is “Take Action. Test, treat, vaccinate," which underlines the need to take proactive measure to combat the disease. highlights the importance of proactive measures to combat hepatitis.

World Nature Conservation Day The day is observed every year to spread awareness about the natural resources and the rampant human exploitation. The day sheds light on the importance of preserving and protecting the environment and its resources. On this day, people are encouraged to opt for sustainable practices and take part in nature conservation efforts to save natural resources for future generations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

