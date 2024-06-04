On this day: Key events held on June 4, from China's Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 to first Pulitzer Prize in 1917
On this day, June 4: The day is a stark reminder to the lengths Chinese government can go to crush pro-democracy voices in the country. The Chinese government crushed the student-led demonstrations in Tiananmen Square's on June 4, 1989, killing nearly 10,000 people. The day is also remembered for the first Pulitzer Prize given for journalistic achievements. It was established with money bequeathed to Columbia University by publisher Joseph Pulitzer. Take a look at the key events held on June 4 in past.