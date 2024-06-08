On this day: Key events held on June 8, from Air India’s 1st international flight in 1948 to World Brain Tumor day

On this day, June 8 is a landmark day in India's aviation industry. On this day in 1948, a year after India's independence, the formidable domestic airline Air India launched its maiden international flight from Mumbai to London via Cairo and Geneva. The day is also celebrated as World Brain Tumor Day to spread awareness about health conditions. Take a look at the key events that happened on this day in history.

World Brain Tumor Day To emphasize the need to increase research and development in studying brain tumors and spread awareness about abnormal cell growth in the brain, we celebrate World Brain Tumor Day every year on June 8.

World Oceans Day The day is also celebrated as World Oceans day. According to the United Nations, World Oceans Day is a reminder of the important role of the oceans in humans' existence. Just like forests, oceans are also the lungs of the planet Earth and a major source of food and medicine. This year's theme of World Ocean day is "Awaken New Depths".

Air India's first international flight in 1948 The domestic airline began its international flight services on this day in 1984. On June 8, exactly 75 years ago, the inaugural flight took place form Mumbai to London. The flight took off with Captain KR Guzdar in command and 35 passengers on board, according to a Moneycontrol report. The weekly flight was operated with Lockheed Constellation 749A aircraft, a 40 seater plane, named Malabar Princess, and landed in London on June 10, 1948.