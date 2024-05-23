On this day, May 23: Legendary mountaineer, Bachendri Pal became India's first woman to conquer Mount Everest. The day is also observed as World Turtle Day. In 1951, China completed the annexation of Tibet after sealing the ‘Seventeen Point Agreement for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet’

On this day, May 23, India has witnessed remarkable events in history. Bachendri Pal successfully climbed Mount Everest on this day in 1984 to become India's first woman to summit the peak. Meanwhile, India's neighbour, Tibet, was invaded by China on this day in 1951. Look at the key events that happened on May 23 in history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened on this day? Bachendri Pal: India's first woman to conquer Mount Everest, 1984 Bachendri Pal became the first female Indian mountaineer to climb Mount Everest successfully on May 23, 1984. She was born on 24 May 1954. Following this achievement, Bachendri Pal was honoured with the third-highest civilian award in India, Padma Bhushan, in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tibet Annexed By China, 1951 On this day, China completed Tibet's annexation in 1951. The day was the “Seventeen Point Agreement for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet". The contract confirmed China's sovereignty over Tibet. Chinese troops had begun advancing into Tibet in October 1950, however, most of the Tibetans were unaware of the invasion, reported Indian Express referring to a Tibetian's account featured in Worldview magazine.

World Turtle Day, 2000 American Tortoise Rescue began the annual observance of May 23 as World Turtle Day in 2000. The day is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about the importance of turtle and tortoise conservation. It aims to educate people about these reptiles' challenges and promote efforts to protect their habitats and ensure their survival. World Turtle Day encourages individuals and organizations to take action by organizing events, sharing information, and supporting conservation initiatives that help preserve these fascinating creatures and their ecosystems.

Formation of Federal Republic of Germany, 1949 May 23 marks the proclamation of Germany's current constitution, Grundgesetz, that led to the republic's birth. The day is considered a watershed moment in the foundation of West Germany, which happened nearly four years after the fall of Nazi regime and the end of World War 11.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!