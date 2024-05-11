On This Day: May 11 witnessed significant historical events, including India's nuclear tests 'Pokhran II' and Bob Marley's death anniversary.

On May 11th, significant events left an indelible mark on history across various domains. From geopolitical shifts to cultural milestones, this date has witnessed a diverse range of noteworthy occurrences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's nuclear tests 'Pokhran II' India conducted a series of nuclear tests, including detonating three underground nuclear devices in the Pokhran range of Rajasthan in 1998. These tests, known as Pokhran-II, made India a declared nuclear state.

Bob Marley's death anniversary Bob Marley, the legendary Jamaican musician and reggae icon, passed away at the age of 36 due to cancer. His music continues to inspire and influence people around the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deep Blue defeated Chess champion, Garry Kasparov Deep Blue, a chess-playing computer developed by IBM, defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov in a highly publicised match. This marked a significant milestone in the development of artificial intelligence and its applications in strategic decision-making.

Former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann arrested by Israeli Some 14 years after escaping from a prison camp, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was captured by Israeli intelligence agents near Buenos Aires. He was later taken to Israel, where he stood trial, was convicted, and subsequently executed.

American composer Irving Berlin's birthday Irving Berlin, the prolific American composer and lyricist, was born on May 11, 1888. Berlin's enduring contributions to American music include classics such as "God Bless America," "White Christmas," and “There's No Business Like Show Business." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

