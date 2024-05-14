On This Day: Key events in history on May 14, From India banning LTTE to Mark Zuckerberg's birthday
India bans LTTE, 1992 On May 14, 1992, India implemented a ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan rebel group, due to their violent activities and aim for an independent Tamil state.
On This Day: On May 14th, a tapestry of important events unfolded across various realms, such as India banning the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 1992; the declaration of the ‘state of Israel’ in 1948, marking a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern history and the Jewish people's journey toward independence. Have a look: