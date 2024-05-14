India bans LTTE, 1992 On May 14, 1992, India implemented a ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan rebel group, due to their violent activities and aim for an independent Tamil state.

On This Day: On May 14th, a tapestry of important events unfolded across various realms, such as India banning the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 1992; the declaration of the ‘state of Israel’ in 1948, marking a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern history and the Jewish people's journey toward independence. Have a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India bans LTTE, 1992 On May 14, 1992, India implemented a ban on the LTTE, a Sri Lankan rebel group commonly known as the Tamil Tigers. This decision was prompted by the group's involvement in violent activities and its aim for an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, which posed a threat to India's national security. The ban was part of a broader international effort, as many other countries also proscribed the Tamil Tigers due to their use of terrorism tactics.

Establishment of ‘State of Israel’, 1948 In another significant event on May 14th, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, the head of the Jewish Agency, declared the establishment of the State of Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This declaration followed the adoption of a United Nations resolution in November 1947, which called for the partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.

The recognition of Israel by US President Harry S. Truman on the same day further solidified its legitimacy on the world stage.

US launched Skylab space station, 1973 Moving to space exploration, on May 14, 1973, the United States launched the Skylab space station. Skylab, a precursor to the International Space Station (ISS), was a manned space laboratory orbiting Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It facilitated scientific research in various fields such as astronomy, solar physics, and microgravity's effects on living organisms.

Warsaw Pact ‘signed’, 1955 In the realm of geopolitics, on May 14, 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, convened in Poland to sign the Warsaw Pact.

This mutual defence treaty served as a counterpart to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). It aimed to consolidate the military and political influence of the Soviet Union and its allies in Eastern Europe during the Cold War. The Warsaw Pact dissolved in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands surrendered to German forces during WWII, 1940 Additionally, on May 14th, 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II, marking a significant moment in the Nazi occupation of Europe.

Furthermore, in 1970, the Red Army Faction (RAF), a left-wing militant group in Germany, began its operations, emerging from the anti-imperialist movements of the 1960s and later engaging in acts of terrorism in response to perceived state oppression.

Famous Birthdays on May 14 Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta was born on May 14th, 1984. Zuckerberg's work in social media revolutionized how people connect and communicate online, establishing him as one of the most influential figures in technology and business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

George Lucas Celebrated filmmaker, best known for creating the “Star Wars" franchise. Lucas is also the founder of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. Born on May 14th, he has left an indelible mark on cinema with his groundbreaking work in science fiction and fantasy storytelling.

Sofia Coppola Director and screenwriter, born on May 14th. Coppola has garnered widespread acclaim for her distinctive visual style and storytelling prowess. She is known for films such as “Lost in Translation," “The Virgin Suicides," and “Marie Antoinette," showcasing her versatility and unique artistic vision.

Hans Albert Einstein The eldest son of the renowned physicist Albert Einstein was born on May 14th. He was a respected hydraulic engineer and educator, making significant contributions in his field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rob Gronkowski He is a professional football player known for his tenure as a tight end in the NFL, primarily with the New England Patriots and later with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski, often called “Gronk," is renowned for his athleticism, receiving skills, and charismatic personality on and off the field.

