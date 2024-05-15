On this day: Remarkable things that happened on May 15 continue to impact multiple aspects of our lives. From the opening of the world's first fast food restaurants by McDonald's, a globally famous food chain today, to the screening of Mickey Mouse's first film, many events have happened on May 15 in history.

First Mickey Mouse film screening, 1928

Mickey Mouse is never too old to entertain kids and refresh our childhood memories. One of Walt Disney's most iconic cartoons was featured in front of the world on this day in 1928. Mickey Mouse's first film was released on May 15, 1928. The six-minute film “Plane Crazy" was directed by Walt Disney. The film shows Mickey trying to fly a plane.

Reopening of the world's first McDonald's restaurant, 1940

The first McDonald's fast-food restaurant opened on this day in 1940. The globally popular food chain's success story began on May 15, 1940, after Maurice “Mac" and Richard “Dick" opened McDonald's Bar-B-Q in San Bernardino.

Formation of Las Vegas, 1905

Las Vegas was formed on May 15, 1905. This day serves as a landmark moment as it transformed the place into a luxurious city, also known as the entertainment capital of the world.

World's first machine gun, 1718

Machine guns revolutionised warfare tactics and the way nations fight war against each other. According to Time and Date, the British patented the world's first machine gun on May 15, 1718. British lawyer James Puckle invented the 25.4 mm calibre “Puckle Gun." The machine gun was used on ships and was designed for two bullet types.

Famous birthdays on May 15

Andy Murray, 1985

The Scottish tennis legend, Andy Murray was born on May 15,1987, in Glasgow, Scotland. Murray is one of the greatest tennis players of the generation and a successful British athlete. He has won multiple Grand Slam titles and Olympic medals.

Patrice Evra, 1981

Famous french footballer, Patrice Evra was born on May 15, 1981, in Dakar, Senegal. Evra is famous for his time as a left-back for clubs like Manchester United and Juventus, as well as for the French national team. The footballer has added several feathers in his caps by winning multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League title.

Brian Eno, 1948

Popular English musician, composer and producer, Brian Eno was born on May 15, 1948. He is famous for his pioneering work in electronic music, ambient music, and experimental soundscapes. He first gained prominence as a member of the glam rock band Roxy Music in the early 1970s before embarking on a successful solo career.

