On this day, the world got its first woman climber to Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 16, 1975. The day also serves as a memory of the beginning of the world-famous Oscar Awards. Nearly nine decades ago, this day marked the beginning of the Academy Awards. Apart from several milestones achieved in different fields, including arts and adventure, the day also marks one of the biggest revelations of environment protection, the discovery of the ozone hole over the South Pole. Take a look at the top events that took place on this day in past.