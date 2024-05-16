On this day: May 16, witnessed key historical events including the Japan's Junko Tabei becoming the world's first woman to climb Mount Everest

On this day, the world got its first woman climber to Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 16, 1975. The day also serves as a memory of the beginning of the world-famous Oscar Awards. Nearly nine decades ago, this day marked the beginning of the Academy Awards. Apart from several milestones achieved in different fields, including arts and adventure, the day also marks one of the biggest revelations of environment protection, the discovery of the ozone hole over the South Pole. Take a look at the top events that took place on this day in past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First woman to climb Mount Everest, 1975 Japan's Junko Tabei achieved a historic milestone of reaching the highest peak in the world on May 16, 1975. With this, Tabei became the world's first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Tabei was born on September 22, 1939 in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beginning of Academy Awards, 1929 Carrying on decades of legacy, the Oscar Awards honour the best artists in the entertainment industry every year. They were held for the first time on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

China Cultural Revolution, 1966 May 16, 1966, marks one of the significant moments in China. The country witnessed a political campaign begun by Mao Zedong. The main objective of the campaign was to bolster communism by removing capitalist, traditional elements from Chinese society.

Ozone hole detection On this day in 1985, scientists mentioned for the first time the presence of an Ozone hole over the South Pole. Three scientists from the British Antarctic Survey announced the detection of abnormally low levels of ozone over the South Pole in the scientific journal Nature on May 16, 1985, according to History.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ozone layer is located in Earth's stratosphere layer of the atmosphere and contains a high amount of O3 gas molecules. The layer plays a crucial role in absorbing harmful UV rays. Scientists pointed out the use of man-made chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) behind the depletion of the ozone layer.

Famous birthdays on May 16 Megan Fox, 1986 Famous American actress and model Megan Fox was born on May 16, 1986. Fox rose to fame after her role in the " Transformers " franchise. She has also appeared in several movies, music albums, TV shows, etc.

Janet Jackson, 1966 Music star Janet Jackson was born on May 16, 1966, and is known to be the second-most famous Jackson in the music industry. She became a household name after she began her career as a singer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!