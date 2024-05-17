On this day: Key events in history on May 17, World Hypertension Day to removal of homosexuality's mental illness tag
On this day: Several incidents have occurred on May 17 in past years that continue to affect our present. The day is of immense importance for the LGBTQ community, as the World Health Organisation approved homosexuality for the first time in 1990. India witnessed some of the most fierce battles in history today, including the Battle of Kannauj. Take a look at the key events that were held on this day.