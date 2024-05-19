On this day: Events on May 19, From Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding to Jamsetji Tata's death anniversary
On this day, May 19, Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle six years ago. The couple's relationship with their family has soured over the years, leading to their separation from the Royals in 2020. In India, people observe the death anniversary of the founder of the Tata Group— Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, on May 19. Take a look at key events that were held on May 19 in history