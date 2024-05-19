On this day: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was attended by nearly 600 people in person and watched by thousands of people in telecast. People observe Jamshetji Tata's death anniversary on May 19 every year

On this day, May 19, Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle six years ago. The couple's relationship with their family has soured over the years, leading to their separation from the Royals in 2020. In India, people observe the death anniversary of the founder of the Tata Group— Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, on May 19. Take a look at key events that were held on May 19 in history {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day: Key events that took place on May 19 Jamshetji Tata's death, 1904 The visionary leader of India and the founding father of Tata Group, one of the country's largest conglomerates, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, took his last breath on May 19, 1904.

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was an exceptional visionary, entrepreneur, philanthropist and industrialist. He was born on March 3, 1839 in Gujarat's Navsari town. Born in a businessman's family, Nusserwanji Tata began helping his father at 14. He is also called as the ‘Fater of Indian Industry’

Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle, 2018 Prince Harry of Britain married American actress Meghan Markle in St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. Nearly 600 people attended the wedding, including world-famous celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Sir Elton John. The event was also broadcast live on television.

The addition of Meghan to the Royal family was not smooth, and there were incidents of disagreements between the couple and other family members. Finally, in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separated from the Royal family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mysterious disappearance of EgyptAir flight 804 over the Mediterranean Sea, 2016 EgyptAir flight 804, which was bound for Paris, disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea on May 19, 2016. The flight, which was carrying 66 passengers, began its journey from Cairo. However, no one was able to contact the pilot or any member of the crew. It took a month to find the wreckage. During early investigation, the flight crash was supposed to be an act of terrorism. However, later, it turned out to be an accident.

Doctor Balamurali Ambati became world's youngest doctor. Indian-American ophthalmologistBalamurali Krishna “Bala" Ambati earned the title of one of the youngest doctors in the world on May 19, 1995. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's youngest doctor.

