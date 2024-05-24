On this day: On May 24th, several significant events occurred, including the inauguration of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in the United States. Additionally, the day also marks the birth of Queen Victoria and famous American Singer Bob Dylan. Here are some other key events in history that took place on May 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened on this day? Brooklyn Bridge opening The famous Brooklyn Bridge was opened on this date in 1883 which connects New York and Brooklyn. It took 14 years to complete the construction of this iconic bridge. During the construction of the bridge, many workers lost their lives. It did not stop there, after the Bridge was opened, on Memorial Day on May 31, about 12 people died due to Stampede on the bridge.

Queen Victoria was born Victoria was born at Kensington Palace in London on May 24, 1819. She was the only daughter of Edward, Duke of Kent, who was the fourth son of George III. As per the the official website of the Royal Family, Victoria's father died shortly after her birth and she became heir to the throne because the three uncles who were ahead of her in the succession, George IV, Frederick Duke of York, and William IV, did not have legitimate children who survived. Victoria ascended to the throne in 1837, at the age of 18, following the death of her uncle William IV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bob Dylan was born The famous American Singer and songwriter was born on this day in 1941 in Minnesota. Dylan's music spans multiple genres and includes timeless songs like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone." Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, for his significant impact on music and culture.

The first telegraph message The first telegraph message was sent on May 24, 1844, by Samuel Morse. Transmitted from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore, Maryland, the message read, "What hath God wrought?" This milestone event marked the onset of a new communication era, proving the practicality of Morse's telegraph system and setting the stage for the global expansion of telegraph networks.

