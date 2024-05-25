On May 25th, significant events spanning world history and entertainment have left indelible marks on our collective consciousness. From pivotal moments in political history to iconic milestones in popular culture, this date has witnessed various noteworthy occurrences.

George Floyd was killed, 2020

The killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread outrage and protests not only across the United States but also around the world. It brought renewed attention to issues of police brutality, racial injustice, and systemic racism, and it became a catalyst for a global movement advocating for change.

Abdullah I declared himself monarch of Jordan, 1946

In 1946, Transjordan, a British mandate territory, declared itself a kingdom and proclaimed Abdullah I, new monarch. This declaration came after several years of negotiations between the British government and local leaders, including Abdullah I, regarding the region's future status.

Originally from the Hashemite family of the Hijaz region (now part of Saudi Arabia), Abdullah Ihad played a prominent role in the Arab Revolt against Ottoman rule during World War I. Following the war, the British established Transjordan as separate from the Palestine Mandate, appointing Abdullah I as its Emir in 1921.

Film ‘Star Wars’ released, 1977

In 1977, 20th Century Fox released the first “Star Wars" film series, marking the beginning of a cultural phenomenon.

NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander landed on Mars, 2008

In 2008, NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander successfully touched down on Mars, initiating its mission to search for evidence of water on the Red Planet. It ultimately confirmed the presence of water ice at its landing site.

Final episode of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' aired, 2011

The final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" aired on May 25, 2011, marking the end of a highly successful and influential television program that had run for 25 years. Hosted by media mogul Oprah Winfrey, the show became a cultural phenomenon, reaching millions of viewers worldwide and tackling a wide range of topics, from self-improvement and personal empowerment to social issues and celebrity interviews.

Birthdays today:

Today, actor Ann Robinson celebrates her 95th birthday, while former White House news secretary Ron Nessen turns 90.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen marks his 85th birthday, and country singer Jessi Colter turns 81.

Actor-singer Leslie Uggams and movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz both celebrate their 81st birthdays.

Actor Karen Valentine turns 77, alongside actor Jacki Weaver. Rock singer Klaus Meine of The Scorpions turns 76, and actor Patti D’Arbanville celebrates her 73rd birthday.

Playwright Eve Ensler turns 71, and musician Cindy Cashdollar turns 69. Actor Connie Sellecca also celebrates her 69th birthday today.

