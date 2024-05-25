On this Day: Key events in history on May 25: Release of ‘Star Wars’ film, 1977 to George Floyd killed in 2020
May 25th has witnessed significant events in world history and entertainment, from George Floyd's killing in 2020 to the release of 'Star Wars' film in 1977.
On May 25th, significant events spanning world history and entertainment have left indelible marks on our collective consciousness. From pivotal moments in political history to iconic milestones in popular culture, this date has witnessed various noteworthy occurrences.