Today marks a special day in world history; these events span various regions and periods, highlighting significant moments that have shaped the course of world history.

Karl Marx's birthday

Karl Marx, the influential philosopher, economist, and revolutionary socialist, was born in Trier, Germany in 1818. He is best known for his works on communism, particularly "The Communist Manifesto" and “Das Kapital."

Arab Revolt

The Arab Revolt began against the Ottoman Empire during World War I, supported by British forces in 1916, marking a key event in the Middle East's history and the eventual formation of modern Arab states.

Alan Shepard

Alan Shepard became the first American in space in 1961, completing a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard the Freedom 7 spacecraft.

Napoleon died

Napoleon Bonaparte, the former Emperor of the French, died in exile on the island of Saint Helena in 1821. His death ended the life of one of history's most notable military and political leaders.

World War II coming to an end in Europe

World War II in Europe was coming to an end in 1945. On this day, the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria was liberated by U.S. troops, marking the ongoing collapse of Nazi control.

Ist postage stamp ‘Penny Black’ issued

The first postage stamp, the Penny Black, was issued in the United Kingdom, marking a significant development in postal systems and communication.

Music Hall opened in New York City

The Music Hall (later renamed Carnegie Hall) opened in New York City in 1891 with a concert conducted by composer Tchaikovsky.

'The Great Gatsby' book published today

American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald published his iconic novel, "The Great Gatsby." Though it initially received mixed reviews, the novel has since become a staple of American literature and is widely regarded as one of the greatest novels of the 20th century.

Estates-General convened in France for 1st time

The Estates-General convened in France for the first time in 1789 since 1614. This event marked the beginning of political upheaval that would eventually lead to the French Revolution, fundamentally changing the course of French and European history.

