On This Day: Key events in history on May 5; from Karl Marx's birthday to Arab Revolt
Karl Marx was born in Trier, Germany, in 1818, and he is known for his works on communism. Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire began in 1916 with British support. Alan Shepard became the first American in space in 1961.
Today marks a special day in world history; these events span various regions and periods, highlighting significant moments that have shaped the course of world history.
