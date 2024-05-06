On This Day: Key events in history on May 6; From inauguration of Eiffel Tower to ‘Friends’ finale
May 6 marks significant historical events including the opening of the Eiffel Tower, the 'Friends' finale, airship Hindenburg's disaster landing, and Roger Bannister's record of completing a mile under four minutes.
May 6 is a significant date in world history, with events from different times and places that have influenced the course of history. Here are some notable occurrences:
