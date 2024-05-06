Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  On This Day: Key events in history on May 6; From inauguration of Eiffel Tower to ‘Friends’ finale

On This Day: Key events in history on May 6; From inauguration of Eiffel Tower to ‘Friends’ finale

Livemint

May 6 marks significant historical events including the opening of the Eiffel Tower, the 'Friends' finale, airship Hindenburg's disaster landing, and Roger Bannister's record of completing a mile under four minutes.

TOPSHOT - This photograph taken in Paris on April 23, 2024, shows the April's full moonset, also known as the Pink Moon, seen behind the Eiffel Tower. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

May 6 is a significant date in world history, with events from different times and places that have influenced the course of history. Here are some notable occurrences:

Eiffel Tower Opening:

On May 6, 1889, the Eiffel Tower was officially opened to the public during the Exposition Universelle, a World Fair held in Paris to celebrate the centennial of the French Revolution. The tower, designed by Gustave Eiffel, was initially criticized by some for its radical design, but it quickly became a symbol of French ingenuity and engineering prowess.

At about 300 meters (984 feet), it was the tallest man-made structure in the world at the time. Today, the Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks globally and a major tourist attraction in Paris, symbolizing not only the city but also innovation and modernity.

“Friends" Finale

On May 6, 2004, the final episode of the beloved sitcom "Friends," titled "The Last One," went on air. The episode was a significant television event, drawing 52.5 million viewers in the United States. It became the most-watched series finale in the 2000s and ranked fifth most-watched in US.

“The Last One" marked the end of a decade-long journey for the six friends—Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe—living in New York City. The finale provided closure for fans with emotional farewells and heartwarming moments, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of television comedy. The show's impact continues to resonate with audiences, with reruns and streaming keeping it popular among new generations.

Hindenburg Disaster

On this day, the German airship Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to land in Lakehurst, New Jersey. This tragedy, which claimed 36 lives, also marks the end of the airship era.

First Four-Minute Mile

Roger Bannister, a British athlete, became the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, achieving a time of 3 minutes and 59.4 seconds, a milestone in the history of athletics.

Sigmund Freud's Birth

Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, was born on May 6, 1856. His groundbreaking theories on the unconscious mind, dreams, and human psychology have profoundly impacted art, culture, literature, and film.

Sack of Rome

The troops of Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, attacked and looted Rome on this day, significantly damaging the city and contributing to the decline of the Renaissance in Italy. This event also marked the end of the independence of the Papal States.

