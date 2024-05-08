Active Stocks
Wed May 08 2024 10:33:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.60 0.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 296.30 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 805.55 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.00 -0.32%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,486.45 -1.32%
Business News/ News / Trends/  On This Day: Key events in history on May 8; from end of World War II in Europe to origin of Coca‑Cola
BackBack

On This Day: Key events in history on May 8; from end of World War II in Europe to origin of Coca‑Cola

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

On This Day: May 8 marks significant historical events including the end of the world war II in Europe, to origin of Coca-Cola, to begining of Mahatama Gandhi's 21 day fast.

On This Day: Key events in history on May 8: From end of World War II in Europe to origin of Coca‑ColaPremium
On This Day: Key events in history on May 8: From end of World War II in Europe to origin of Coca‑Cola

On This Day: Today marks a special day in world history; these events span various regions and periods, highlighting significant moments that have shaped the course of world history.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day: Every year on May 8, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is observed. The idea for this day originated after the First World War during the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross, where they discussed the need for an annual event that could contribute to peace worldwide. Ultimately, May was selected because it marks Henry Dunant's birth anniversary, the man who founded the International Committee of the Red Cross. May 8, 1948, was observed as the first "International Red Cross Day," as it was once called. Over time, the day's official name was altered, and in 1984 it was renamed as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

World War II in Europe ended: World War II in Europe ended on May 8, 1945, when German forces surrendered unconditionally, marking the end of the war in Europe. This day is celebrated as Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

Mahatma Gandhi's 21 day fast: In 1933, Mahatma Gandhi started his 21 days fast on May 8, making his third anti-untouchability fast for the improvement of Harijans' conditions.

Origin Of Coca‑Cola: Coca-Coal was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 8, 1886. It was this day when Dr. John Pemberton brought his perfected syrup to Jacobs' Pharmacy in downtown Atlanta where the first glass of Coca‑Cola was poured. The copany mentions that it was "sampled, pronounced "excellent" and placed on sale for five cents a glass as a soda fountain drink. About nine drinks per day were in its first year.

Beatles' last studio album: The Beatles' last studio album, "Let It Be," was released on May 8, 1970. Although it was the last album released by the band, "Abbey Road" was the last album the band recorded.

Harry Truman's Birthday: Harry S. Truman, the 33rd President of the United States, was born on May 8, 1884. He served as president from April 12, 1945, to January 20, 1953.

 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 May 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue